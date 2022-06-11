Mather Group LLC. Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average is $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $16,234,792. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

