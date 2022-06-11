Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $188.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

