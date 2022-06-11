Mather Group LLC. Buys 2,531 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $175.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.14. The company has a market capitalization of $475.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on META. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.76.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

