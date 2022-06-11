Mather Group LLC. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $186.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.56 and its 200 day moving average is $195.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

