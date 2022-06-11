Mather Group LLC. Acquires 6,875 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $454,553,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $262,207,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

PFE stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $280.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

