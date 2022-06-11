Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.04

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.04 and traded as low as $84.22. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $84.25, with a volume of 5,406,304 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $85.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLB. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

