Marlowe (LON:MRL) Shares Down 2.8%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 901.50 ($11.30) and last traded at GBX 904 ($11.33). Approximately 252,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 297,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930 ($11.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.54) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 879.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 896.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25. The firm has a market cap of £854.87 million and a PE ratio of -686.15.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

