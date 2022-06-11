Maple Capital Management Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

