Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $178.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.90 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

