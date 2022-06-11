Mango Markets (MNGO) Price Hits $0.20

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00321222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00433881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 159.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

