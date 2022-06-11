LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.07.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $102.57 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

