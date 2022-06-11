LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) CFO Michael C. Mcmurray Sells 33,880 Shares of Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LYB stock opened at $102.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,816,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after buying an additional 173,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.07.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

