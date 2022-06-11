LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Stock Price Up 1.7%

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 146.20 ($1.83). Approximately 11,820,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 3,500,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.80 ($1.80).

The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

