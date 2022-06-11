LunchMoney (LMY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

LunchMoney (LMY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $185,886.80 and $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001916 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001750 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,551,046 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

