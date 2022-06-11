LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.28

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.
LSL Property Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSL Property Services (LSLPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.