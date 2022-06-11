Lotto Market Cap Hits $5.84 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Lotto has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and $2,675.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lotto has traded up 107.2% against the dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00195026 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006320 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000737 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

