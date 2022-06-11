Lori J. Braender Buys 13,761 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) General Counsel Lori J. Braender bought 13,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $13,210.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,210.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AQST opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

AQST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

