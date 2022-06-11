Lori A. Woods Buys 75,000 Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ISR opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.89.
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Equities analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Isoray (Get Rating)
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
