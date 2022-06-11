Lori A. Woods Buys 75,000 Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ISR opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Equities analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Isoray by 150.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Isoray by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Isoray by 6,146.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Isoray during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Isoray by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

