LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Capitalization Hits $990,603.78

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $990,603.78 and $11,863.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00046031 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.