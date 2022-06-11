Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lennar by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Lennar by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Lennar by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 376,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,284,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lennar from $118.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

LEN opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.28. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

