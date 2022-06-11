Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LDOS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,339 shares of company stock worth $6,889,436 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,389,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,052,000 after acquiring an additional 247,472 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

