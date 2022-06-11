Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) to announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. 1,061,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,402. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

