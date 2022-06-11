Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after purchasing an additional 117,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

NYSE:LH opened at $224.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.14. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $222.54 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

