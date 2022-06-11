Kristi Spencer Altshuler Sells 3,043 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Kristi Spencer Altshuler sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,688.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $16.09 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 689.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 77,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

