Kobocoin Price Tops $0.0063 (KOBO)

Kobocoin (KOBO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Kobocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Kobocoin has a market cap of $154,956.41 and $3.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kobocoin has traded 53.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,466.80 or 0.99811659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026455 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00173243 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00080593 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00106572 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00159488 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Kobocoin

KOBO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. The official website for Kobocoin is kobocoin.com . Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobocoin is a digital currency and payment system similar to Bitcoin, with an African heritage. All nodes verify transactions in a public distributed ledger calledthe blockchain. The ledger uses its own unit of account, also called KoboCoin(s). KOBO can be sent to anyone in the world for small fees and almost instantly and can also be used for Micropayments. “

Buying and Selling Kobocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kobocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kobocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

