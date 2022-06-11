Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) will post sales of $195.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.80 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $153.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $798.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $781.34 million to $807.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $978.05 million, with estimates ranging from $958.32 million to $997.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

NYSE:KNSL traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,345. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $156.27 and a twelve month high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $67,196,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

