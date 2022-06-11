Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMP.UN shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$17.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$17.33 and a 12-month high of C$24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.13%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

