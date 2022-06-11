Kevin Rendino Purchases 2,900 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $18,734.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,084.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 17th, Kevin Rendino purchased 2,800 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,248.00.
  • On Thursday, March 31st, Kevin Rendino purchased 729 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,949.91.

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $4,441,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital (Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

