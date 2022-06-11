Kevin Rendino Purchases 2,900 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $18,734.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,084.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Kevin Rendino purchased 2,800 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,248.00.
- On Thursday, March 31st, Kevin Rendino purchased 729 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,949.91.
NASDAQ:TURN opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $8.35.
About 180 Degree Capital (Get Rating)
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
