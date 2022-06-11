Kevin Rendino Purchases 2,900 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $18,734.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,084.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Kevin Rendino purchased 2,800 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,248.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Kevin Rendino purchased 729 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,949.91.

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $4,441,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

