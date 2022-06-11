Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ESCO Technologies worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,967,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,056,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,046,000 after acquiring an additional 565,386 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,025,000 after purchasing an additional 33,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 419,590 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESE opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.49. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

