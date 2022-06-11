Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,315 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 2.27% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $42,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $177.94 million and a PE ratio of 673.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bowman Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.