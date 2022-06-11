Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,916,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.94 and its 200 day moving average is $152.92.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

