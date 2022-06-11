Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Natixis acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,486 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

MTSI opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,382 shares of company stock worth $538,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

