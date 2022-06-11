Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Delek US worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $9,051,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 452,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $6,013,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 370,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $33.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,092 shares of company stock worth $648,013. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

