Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,716 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Manitowoc by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 93,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 19.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 97.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $437.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 2.11. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.