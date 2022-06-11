Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,577 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ranpak worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,825,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,748 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 866,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 554,268 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,544,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,030,000 after acquiring an additional 239,397 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at $4,719,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 40.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 123,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PACK opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.45 million, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.83 million. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $330,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,464.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

