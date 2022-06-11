Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,613 shares of company stock worth $11,764,745. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $270.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

