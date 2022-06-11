Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,893,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 28,012 shares valued at $2,413,988. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

