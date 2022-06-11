Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Overstock.com worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,146,000 after buying an additional 232,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 34.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSTK stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

