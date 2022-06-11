Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,217 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LBAI opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $960.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $77.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.88 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

