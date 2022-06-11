Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after buying an additional 152,258 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after buying an additional 130,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.17.

NYSE CRL opened at $219.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.67 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.03.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.