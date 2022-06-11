Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 236,919 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder acquired 8,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $125,001.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ONB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

