Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 146,153 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,859,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:K opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.70. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Kellogg by 25.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

