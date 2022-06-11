KC Investment Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after purchasing an additional 706,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,125,000 after acquiring an additional 492,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,439,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $172,424.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at $21,437,795.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,684. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

