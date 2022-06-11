KC Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 189 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 96,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 35,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 803,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $119.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

