Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $36.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.26 million to $38.14 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $22.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $164.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.92 million to $182.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $193.85 million, with estimates ranging from $162.36 million to $238.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,850.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,427 shares of company stock worth $2,144,964. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

KPTI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,692,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,712. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $436.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.