KARMA Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. KARMA has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $6.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001435 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00150845 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00039418 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005188 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.