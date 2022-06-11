Karissa Cupito Purchases 25,000 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) CFO Karissa Cupito bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 917,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KPLT opened at $1.47 on Friday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital cut Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the first quarter valued at $2,171,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Katapult by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

