Kanen Wealth Management LLC Has $26.76 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 9.2% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Caesars Entertainment worth $26,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,530,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,215,000 after acquiring an additional 398,455 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CZR shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Shares of CZR opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

