Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Jupiter has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $272,104.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 963,798,689 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars.

