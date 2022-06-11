Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.39 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $3.39 million and $272,104.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00349205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00032248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.00449079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 963,798,689 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

